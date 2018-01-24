Celebs were out and about this week — from Shanina Shaik vacationing for her bachelorette party, to Nina Dobrev celebrating her birthday, to Robert Pattinson attending an exclusive party while at Sundance Film Festival. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— John Legend posed on the red carpet before the panel for his movie Monster at Café Artois presented by Stella Artois in Park City, Utah.

— Shanina Shaik celebrated her bachelorette party in Jamaica with dinner at Push Cart restaurant at the Rockhouse Hotel.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Robert Pattinson attended the Stella Artois private party to celebrate Blaze featuring Ethan Hawke and Alia Shawkat at Café Artois in Park City.

— Joel McHale celebrated Nancy, The Tale and The Long Dumb Road The Luxury Escape at the RAND Luxury lunge at the St. Regis Deer Valley.

— Padma Lakshmi and Gina Gershon sipped on Qui Tequila cocktails at the premiere of Trudie Styler’s directorial debut Freak Show while John Cameron Mitchell and Lena Hall performed for the crowd at the PUBLIC Hotel.

— Common performed a collection of his hits and a little freestyle with pal John Legend at the Wanderluxxe house presented by Casamigos, Dropbox, Apex Social Club and featuring Remy Martin.

— Ashley Judd spoke at the Univision Communications and Fusion Media Group’s Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins Panel at Sundance Film Festival.

— Lucy Walker and Kenneth Cole attended a Swarovski hosted luncheon and private screening in Park City to announce the launch of WATERSCHOOL.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Jennifer Fox and Laura Rister of The Tale discussed gender equality during a Women in Motion Talk presented by Kering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

— Darren Aronofsky and Darren Criss hung out at the Intel Tech Lodge.

— Elle Fanning stopped by the annual IMDb Studio during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

— Chloe Moretz looked stunning in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham when she accepted an award at the Creative Coalition’s 2018 Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner at the KIA Supper Club.

— Armie Hammer and Idris Elba hit up the Music Lodge Hosting Influencers Marketing Platform IconicReach event during the Sundance Film Festival.

— Peter Dinklage serenaded the crowd with a surprise karaoke duet performing the 80s classic “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany at the Chase Sapphire on Main at Sundance Film Festival.

— Diplo deejayed for fans at Skull Candy’s Skate kitchen afterparty at the DIRECTV Lodge presented by AT&T in Park City.

The Coziest Celebrity Fashion From the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

— Maggie Gyllenhaal rocked her SOREL Cozy Joan boots on the snowy streets of Park City.

— Post Malone performed at the TAO Sundance pop up during the festival.

— Nina Dobrev showed off her Flynn Skye dress while celebrating her birthday in an Instagram post.

— Aubrey Plaza attended a premiere dinner for her film An Evening with Beverly Luff Lin hosted by MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe in Park City.

— Lucy Hale joined Minnie Mouse at a #RockTheDots celebratory lunch at Chateau Marmont and both fashionistas wore Disney x Coach jackets.

— Lauren Conrad attended the Kristin Ess Hair Spring 2018 launch celebration with Target at Hotel Covell in L.A.

— Ryan Richmand got Sadie Sink’s hair red carpet ready using OGX Beauty products before the Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A.

— Jason Ritter relaxed at Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge enjoying hot chocolates whipped up by blendtec’s soundless blender at the eco-friendly luxury retreat in Park City.

— Filmmaker Ayman Jamal discussed his powerful animated feature, Bilal: A New Breed Of Hero, starring Game of Thrones’ Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and will.i.am at the Global Citizen Impact Salon at Sundance.

— Omari Hardwick attended the Midnight MACRO celebration hosted by Charles and Stacey King at the MACRO Lodge on Main Street in Park City.

— Nicole Kidman attended the Casting Society of America’s 33rd Annual Artios Awards in Beverly Hills.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!