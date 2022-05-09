Anna Marie Tendler Calls Mother's Day 'Weird After John Mulaney Split

Honesty hour. John Mulaney‘s ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, started a candid conversation about Mother’s Day as the comedian celebrated with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

“A photograph for everyone who feels all the weird vibes on this day,” the makeup artist, 36, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 8. “It’s ok to sit with those.”

The caption accompanied a photo taken in March 2021. Tendler is cradling her dog, Petunia, like a child and wearing a blindfold over her eyes. Social media users praised the “powerful” and “poignant” image, with one follower commenting, “Thank you for the dog mom representation 🖤.”

Mulaney, 39, and the Connecticut native tied the knot in 2014, with Us Weekly confirming their split nearly seven years later. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler noted in a May 2021 statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

The former Saturday Night Live writer had completed an inpatient rehab program months before the end of his marriage made headlines. “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” a spokesperson for the comedian told Us in May 2021.

Later that month, Us confirmed Mulaney’s romance with Munn, 41. The Big Mouth star announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021 that the New Girl alum was pregnant. Son Malcolm arrived two months later.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” the Illinois native captioned his baby boy’s Instagram debut in December 2021. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Before his split from Tendler, the Oh, Hello actor frequently discussed their family plans — or lack thereof — in his stand-up specials. The now-exes, who finalized their divorce in January, weren’t focused on having kids.

“One of my theories is that kids think that they’re older than they’ve ever been. They believe they’re adults,” Mulaney told Entertainment Weekly in December 2019. “I’d talk to them and they’d say, ‘Why don’t you want kids?’ I’d say, ‘They’re great, but I love what I do. And I love my wife and spending so much time with her and we have a really fortunate life. … It’s just something I wouldn’t want to change.'”

Following her breakup, however, Tendler appeared to become more open to the idea of motherhood. “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in January, explaining that she’s freezing her eggs. “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

