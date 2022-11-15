John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Nearly Set Up With Kristen Bell

What could have been. During a conversation with Dax Shepard, John Stamos revealed that his agent once tried to set him up with the podcast host’s wife — Kristen Bell.

“I was freshly divorced [from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn], there was some award show or party or after-party or something,” the Full House alum, 59, recalled on the Monday, November 15 episode of 47-year-old Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And my press agent, Lewis K., says, ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s into theater, she’s fun, you guys will be great together.’ It was Kristen.”

After meeting Bell, 42, Stamos decided that while they got along really well, their relationship would never work. “I said, ‘She’s so adorable, she’s so great, I’m way the f–k too old,'” he joked. “I just was so lofty and thought, ‘I’m old.'”

Shepard, for his part, wasn’t bothered about learning that the Frozen star could have ended up with the Grandfathered alum, pointing out that Bell was older than Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh. “[Kristen] is five years younger than me, so she’d be 17 years younger than you,” the Parenthood alum explained. “So that would be less than your current [partner].”

After joking that he “got over” his concerns about being with a younger woman, Stamos explained that he approaches his relationship with the model, 36, differently than in his past relationships. “When I met my wife now, I said, ‘I’m gonna put 100 percent into this.’ If it doesn’t work, fine, but at least I know that road,” the California native said. “Being in the moment is exhausting, but it’s so great.”

Stamos and McHugh met while working on Law & Order: SVU in 2016 and the Big Shot star popped the question one year later in October 2017. Two months before their February 2018 wedding ceremony, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child and they welcomed son Billy in April of that year.

“Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps,” Stamos wrote via Instagram in February, to commemorate their fourth anniversary. “I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more.”

He continued: “It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I’ve never been happier! Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin.”

Stamos’ confession comes seven months after Shepard — who married Bell in 2013 and shares daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with the Veronica Mars alum — revealed that he dated the Fuller House alum’s former costar Ashley Olsen in the early 2000s. “She’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” he gushed at the time, adding that the Row cofounder, 35, and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, are “sarcastic.”

“I would imagine, on the surface, that [we’re] a pretty weird pairing but she’s super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent,” he said at the time. “And they are major f–king bosses.”

Shepard also revealed that he had never seen the Olsens on Full House during its prime. “I luckily never saw that show,” the Bless This Mess alum said. “Because I probably wouldn’t have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby. I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty.”