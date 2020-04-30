Doing it her way! JoJo Siwa delivered the best clapback in response to TikTok trolls who believe the social media star needs to “act her age.”

The Dance Moms alum, 16, took to TikTok to post a video addressing the criticism. “When ‘normal’ teenagers say to me ‘act your age,’” the statement on the statement on the April 26 video read, which showed her lip-synching to Doja Cat’s song “Boss Bitch.”

Siwa mouthed “I ain’t tryna be cool like you,” and then put on a vibrant pair of shades. In the video’s caption, she mentioned fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, 15, by writing: “‘She’s older than Charli’ is my personal favorite comment I get.”

Siwa has become known for her eclectic fashion style and signature side ponytail, which she always tops with a large bow. However, she is fully aware that how she carries herself does not necessarily fit that of the average teenager.

Last August, she opened up about how and when she will begin to start acting her age. “There will be a time when I age up. Everyone does grow up,” the YouTuber told Time magazine. “I think I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it. But I mean, what do people want me to do? Wear black every day?”

Taking to Instagram after the Time interview was published, she shared her appreciation for her loyal fanbase and how they have allowed her to be herself. “Thank you to everyone who accepts me for who I am,” she wrote at the time. “Trust me, I know I’m different from most 16yr olds, I know I dress different, I know I act different, I know people my age don’t normally live life the way I live mine.”

The dancer continued, “But I get to do what I love 24/7 and I get to inspire the next generation of kids on such important incredible things like being kind, being confident, and having fun! Love you guys!”

Throughout the coronavirus quarantine, Siwa showcased a whole new side of herself via TikTok. On April 22, she posted a video of her natural tresses while completing a TikTok challenge. After continuing to show off a more casual look, she addressed the matter in a TikTok video.

“Recently, I’ve been showing myself looking different — not the classic rainbow, sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow,” she wrote via TikTok on Thursday, April 29. “I’ve been hated on for YEARS for dressing ‘young’ and acting ‘childish.’ People think this is me changing. LOL nope! I love who I am!”

Siwa has built up an incredibly successful digital presence over recent years. She currently holds 19.6 million TikTok fans, 9.1 million Instagram followers and 11 million subscribers on YouTube.