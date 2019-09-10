Jon Stewart Jokes He’s ‘Learning Photoshop’ to Get His Kids Into College





Jon Stewart’s kids won’t be heading off to college for a few more years, but he’s already looking to Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman for tips about the application process!

“Well, I’m already learning Photoshop so that I can figure out how to get them into a variety of sports and debates and things,” Stewart, 56, joked while chatting with Us Weekly exclusively at the Game Changers premiere in New York City on Monday, September 9.

The former Daily Show host shares son Nathan, 15, and daughter Maggie, 13, with wife Tracey McShane.

Us confirmed that Loughlin and Huffman were arrested in March for their alleged roles in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Full House alum and husband Mossimo Giannulli, for their part, have been accused of paying $500,000 to facilitate their daughters’ acceptances to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, do not play the sport.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in April. They are each facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Huffman, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May. The Desperate Housewives alum, who paid $15,000 to raise her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores, will be sentenced on Friday, September 13. The government recommended that Huffman, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Georgia with husband William H. Macy, be sentenced to one month in jail.

All jokes aside, Stewart told Us that he is enjoying spending more time with his kids after leaving The Daily Show in 2015.

“Nobody has voiced any real displeasure [about me being home],” he told Us on Monday, noting that he doesn’t miss being on TV every night. “I feel like that was great and I feel very proud of it and I’m happy to have done it. I miss my friends to a large extent.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

