Jordyn Woods’ Mom Shows Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Love After Scandal

Waving a white flag — or red heart emoji? Jordyn Woods’ mother, Elizabeth Woods, left a sweet comment on Kylie Jenner’s photo nearly two months after the 21-year-old was involved in Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s split.

“❤️❤️❤️,” Elizabeth commented on a photo of Stormi, 14 months, holding a hot pink mini Birkin bag on Monday, April 1, via Instagram. Jordyn, for her part, “liked” the pic of Jenner’s daughter.

The influencer made headlines in February after she was caught cheating with Thompson, 28, at a house party. Kardashian, 34, broke up with the NBA pro, with whom she shares 11-month-old daughter True, in light of the infidelity. While Jordyn denied having sex with Thompson during a March 1 appearance on Red Table Talk, she did admit to kissing the athlete at the get-together. After the story broke, Jordyn moved out of Jenner’s home.

The makeup maven addressed the drama for the first time during an interview with The New York Times on Saturday, March 30, denying that she intentionally put a lip kit named after Jordyn on sale during the scandal.

“This is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Jenner explained, noting that the price had been lowered a few weeks prior to the cheating allegations. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Kardashian, for her part, is ready to move on from the drama, according to a source.

“Khloé is doing really well,” the source told Us on March 29. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

The aftermath of Jordyn and Thompson’s hookup will play out on season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans saw their first glimpse of the drama in the trailer, released on March 27.

“Tristan might love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me whatsoever,” the Good American cofounder said in the clip. Kardashian is also seen screaming into her phone, “My family was ruined.”

