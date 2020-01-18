Living her best life! Jordyn Woods is completely “unbothered” after concluding her tropical getaway in Jamaica.

“Real one, I don’t be with all that drama 🖤 mindin my business, unbothered 🤞🏽,” Woods, 22, captioned an Instagram photo of herself on Friday, January 17. She was pictured wearing chic sunglasses and jewelry as she held a beverage in her hand.

Earlier this week, the model traveled to Jamaica to celebrate her pal Lori Harvey’s 23rd birthday. Normani, Winnie Harlow, Star actress Ryan Destiny and Fabolous’ daughter, Taina Williams, were also in attendance for the festivities.

The ladies proved to be total squad goals during their special trip, posting several photos from their time in Jamaica to social media. “Brown Skin Girls 👑,” Harvey captioned one photo from their trip on Friday, January 17, that featured Normani, 23, Destiny, 25, Williams, 21, and Woods.

Days earlier, Woods shared carefree shots of herself in a gold metallic bikini on Tuesday, January 14. The following day, she posted a pic of herself posing in front of a stunning view, which was captioned: “Relax with me😚💋.”

While Woods appeared to have a blast with her gal pals in Jamaica, she previously spoke to Us Weekly in November 2019 about the people she’s closest to. “I don’t really have a core friend group right now,” the FrstPlace founder, who is the former BFF of Kylie Jenner, said at the time. “I have my family. All of my friends are my family. A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I’ve known for two decades.”

Woods also opened up about removing negativity from her life, adding: “You can get 1000 good comments and 1 bad comment, and that bad comment will outweigh the rest. I really have to understand what people say to you is a reflection of how they feel inside. Normally if you are feeling negatively, you are unhappy with how something is going in your own life.”

The boohoo collaborator then noted that people who are happy with themselves “don’t need the validation from anyone other than yourself.”