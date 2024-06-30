Your account
Celebrity News

By
Josh Lucas and Brianna-Ruffalo Courtesy of Josh Lucas/Instagram

Josh Lucas was “crazy lucky” to meet girlfriend Brianna Ruffalo, so he decided to seal the deal.

“For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole,” Lucas, 53, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 29, confirming the couple’s engagement. “I am so grateful and thrilled she said ‘Yes.’”

He continued, “I WAY love you Brianna & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky.”

Lucas popped the question during dinner with ABC meteorologist Ruffalo, 33, while a mariachi band played an acoustic serenade. Ruffalo was seen wiping her tears in emotional footage from Lucas’ proposal.

Ruffalo also shared the engagement video on her Instagram account, noting she “can’t wait to keep living this life” with the Yellowstone actor.

“Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we’ve never experienced — on every level,” Ruffalo gushed in her Saturday post. “This was the easiest and best question I’ve ever answered. So, here’s to forever with my love, my best friend ❤️.”

Several of the pair’s celebrity pals took to Instagram comments to share their best wishes.

“Congratulations to you both🎉✨ 🍾,” Ricky Martin replied, while Kaia Gerber shared her excitement, as well.

Brianna Ruffalo shows off her engagement ring. Courtesy of Josh Lucas/Instagram

Lucas was previously married to Jessica Clencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. The now-exes share son Noah, 12.

“I try to play with my son as much as I can,” Lucas told Slant Magazine in 2015. “It’s my favorite thing in the world to play with my son.”

Lucas also brought Noah to New York City with him when he starred on Broadway in 2013’s The Parisian Woman opposite Uma Thurman.

“As you know, when you do a play on Broadway you kind of end up living in the theater,” the Sweet Home Alabama star later said during a November 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “[You] think, ‘Oh great, I’ll have all this time with my kid.’ The reality is you don’t at all end up having time, so you end up kind of moving into the theater. Backstage, [Noah and Uma’s daughter Luna] had their little playroom, and one day we opened the playroom and they both, like, popped up from behind the couch … and were both obviously so nervous.”

According to Lucas, Noah then proclaimed that he had his first kiss with Luna, whom 54-year-old Thurman shares with ex Arpad Busson.

Lucas and Henriquez, meanwhile, continue to coparent their son.

