After being sentenced to serve time in jail for allegedly committing fraud, Julie Chrisley is thankful she can lean on husband Todd Chrisley for support.

“I’m grateful that our relationship has grown instead of falling apart,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, said during a Wednesday, November 23, episode of her “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, which was prerecorded before their sentencing hearing. “When people go through traumatic events, a lot of times they don’t make it. A lot of times the relationship falls apart because everything is stressful. There’s way added pressures, and people don’t make it.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, November 21, that Todd, 53, and Julie had both been sentenced to time in prison after they were found guilty of tax fraud. The USA Network patriarch was issued a 12-year sentence, while Julie was sentenced to seven years. The couple will both serve 16 months of probation, as well.

The reality TV couple — who wed in 1996 — were initially indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. While Todd and Julie denied the allegations, a jury found them guilty on all counts in May.

“It’s a tough time right now, but we are grateful for each and every one of you that has taken the effort,” Todd admitted during a previous episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast after the verdict was announced. “We’re grateful and appreciative of it. … We’re going to continue to do ‘Chrisley Confessions’ for as long as we get to do it and then Chase and Savannah will take it over. And at that point, they will be the ones that can fill you in on everything that’s going on in our lives at that point.”

Todd and Julie — who share children Chase, Savannah and Grayson — have remained steadfast in their faith to help them cope.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family,” the duo’s attorney, Alex Little, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 22. “But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

Little further claimed that the initial trial had been “marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid.” He noted: “Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

When Todd and Julie report to prison, Savannah will have custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe. (Todd and Julie were awarded custody of his son Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, amid personal struggles in 2013.)

“I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum, 25, said during a Monday episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. “That’s the likelihood, and that’s my new normal. I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family. I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.”

Todd — who shares daughter Lindsay and son Kyle with ex-wife Teresa Terry — and Julie have since been nervous about their new normal.

“I know in my heart that I am a Christian. I know I believe that God can work miracles but I still have this fear,” Julie said on Wednesday’s episode, noting she’s “living through a nightmare.”