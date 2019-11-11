



Still in the honeymoon phase? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were seen “sitting in a booth together, snuggling” at Catch LA during a dinner date last week, a source tells Us Weekly. The pair sat with a group of friends nearby who apparently countered Bieber, 25, on his offer to pay for the group’s meals.

“The friends said they wanted to pay for his and Hailey’s meal,” the source adds. “Then someone else came out and said he’d be taking care of both their meals.” Though unsure, the source believes another man outside of their group ultimately footed the bill.

Baldwin, 22, and her husband appeared playful and happy while enjoying their meal together. “Hailey was eating sushi and dropping some of it on her arm,” then “picking it off and eating it,” the onlooker tells Us.

The young couple recently exchanged their vows in a second ceremony, nearly one year after their private nuptials at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The second time around, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber celebrated with family and friends in South Carolina. Among the star-studded guests were Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, the bride’s cousin Ireland Baldwin, and the Grammy winner’s ex-girlfriend, Caitlin Beadles.

After the ceremony in September, a source told Us that the pair were adamant about tying the knot once more in front of family after obtaining their marriage license the previous year. “It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them. They kept the wedding small because Justin didn’t want any ‘fake friends’ there and hates that,” the source said.

Though they’re still newlyweds, the “Sorry” singer and Drop the Mic host are already open to the possibility of expanding their family.

“This is something I look forward to,” Bieber captioned an Instagram video of a father-son pair cracking up together in October. Later the same day, the “I Don’t Care” vocalist shared a handful of childhood photos and reposted adorable footage of a toddler lying about wearing her mom’s lipstick.

“Hailey, with your attitude and my savage behavior, we are in a world of trouble haha,” Bieber wrote.

In a November 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia, Baldwin had hinted that she would be excited to have children of her own one day. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality,” she said at the time, later clarifying that she wouldn’t be pregnant “any time soon.”