Justin Bieber’s inner circle is keeping him company after he and Selena Gomez took another break from their on-off relationship.

“Grateful for great friends,” the Grammy winner, 24, tweeted on Tuesday, March 20.

Grateful for great friends — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 20, 2018

Bieber and Gomez, 25, famously dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 before their latest reunion in November. During their years apart, he was linked to Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin, among others, while the Disney alum dated The Weeknd for nearly 10 months. Just a few days after Gomez and the 28-year-old “Starboy” singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) called it quits in late October, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that she and Bieber were back together.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” the “Wolves” songstress told Billboard in November of her decision to reignite her romance with the Canadian crooner after her kidney transplant over the summer. “So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

But earlier this month, a source told Us exclusively that Bieber and Gomez decided to press pause “mainly because of Selena’s mom and her disapproval of Justin.” The insider added, “Justin’s family loves Selena, but Selena’s family has put her in a very conflicting spot because they still don’t trust Justin. Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed … but her family just isn’t budging right now.”

Since then, the 13 Reasons Why executive producer has traveled to Sydney, Australia, for a vacation with some of her friends.

