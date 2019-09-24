



So adorable! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s new cats appear to be getting along just fine with the couple’s dog, Oscar.

The “I Don’t Care” crooner posted an adorable photo of the pet trio lying close together. “Is this real life,” Bieber, 25, wrote on Instagram on Monday, September 23. “[I] walked over, and they were legit all cuddling. Esther gets back today I wonder how she will be with everyone.”

Baldwin, 22, replied: “My babies.”

Bieber also posted several videos to his Instagram Stories on Monday of the furry pals roaming around the couple’s home. In the last video post, he captioned the clip, which also included Esther, “Family.”

Bieber introduced the pair’s dog, Oscar, in December 2018. In the Instagram pic, the “Baby” singer shared a pic of the sweet pooch sitting on his shoulder. “Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar,” she revealed on Instagram.

The lovebirds later shared their plans to adopt a cat, named Sushi, in August. “I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi 🍣 !!! Thanks guys,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it.”

Bieber continued, “I can also in a baby voice call her TOOSHIEEE BUM BUM or Shooshi wowl. … Also sushi Poo.. or just TUNA.”

Baldwin, meanwhile, commented beneath her husband’s post “Tushi buns” and “Soosh soosh magooooooosh💕💕💕.”

Weeks after Sushi’s arrival, Bieber posted a video on September 14 of a new cat the pair seemingly adopted, named Tuna.

Bieber and Baldwin quietly wed in a courthouse in September 2018. The Grammy winner confirmed their marriage on Instagram two months later.

While the couple have added a few furry additions to their family, don’t expect them to welcome children any time soon. Bieber captioned a pic of the duo at Disneyland in July, writing: “Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

