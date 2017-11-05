It’s only been a week since she split with The Weeknd but things are heating up fast between reunited couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, who attended church twice together on Saturday, November 4.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, showed up to Hillsong Church on Saturday night looking trendy in a white tube top, black trousers and a long beige cardigan. She was also holding a Coach purse from her collection while clutching her phone. Bieber didn’t seem to be hiding, as he arrived wearing a bright orange Supreme sweater and neon-green pants.

The pair had also attended an earlier service at Hillsong during the day. The 13 Reasons Why executive producer wore a black long-sleeve dress while holding a notebook. The “Sorry” crooner, 23, went casual in a white shirt with a black hoodie and red shorts.

Bieber and Gomez have been nearly inseparable since reuniting, flaunting their new and improved relationship — and not being shy about packing on the PDA. Gomez was seen hugging Bieber after his hockey game on Thursday, November 2, the same day Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the former couple were officially back together.

OMFG THEY ARE SO FREAKIN CUTE 😭😭😭😭😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ HOW SHE HUGGED HIM FROM BEHIND 😭😭 Follow me ( @selena_video ) for more Videos & edits❤️ A post shared by Selena Gomez Videos (@selena_video) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

The next day, the pair were seen headed to Morton’s steakhouse for a dinner date after attending a church service. They’ve also been spotted riding bikes together, as well as grabbing breakfast after another church service.

Bieber and Gomez were in a tumultuous relationship from 2011 to 2014. While Gomez dated The Weeknd for 10 months, the “Love Yourself” singer was linked to Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin.

