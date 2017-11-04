Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez toasted their new and improved relationship with a dinner date at Morton’s Steakhouse in Los Angeles on Friday, November 3.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, wore a cozy-looking cream turtleneck sweater with dark jeans and black loafers. The “Love Yourself” crooner, 23, was casually dressed in khaki pants, a neon-colored shirt and black-and-white Vans sneakers.

Both stars had been seen earlier that night at the Hillsong Conference at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with Gomez arriving with her close friend — and kidney donor — Francia Raisa.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Thursday, November 2, that the former lovebirds had rekindled their relationship, with a source telling Us, “Selena and Justin are back together. Selena always had feelings for Justin.”

“They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on,” an insider also told Us. “They’ve grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation.”

The “Purpose” singer and Gomez were first spotted reuniting at her house in late October, just days before Us confirmed that she and The Weeknd had split after nearly 10 months of dating. Since then, the pop stars have been seen getting breakfast together and bike riding around Los Angeles. The 13 Reasons Why executive producer also wore Bieber’s New Jersey Devils jersey to his hockey game on November 2.

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off from 2011 to 2014. As previously reported, the stars have been through a lot in the time they weren’t together, including Gomez undergoing surgery to receive a kidney transplant over the summer due to her lupus diagnosis.

“Since things ended with Justin for good, any other guys that Selena dated were placeholders,” a source close to Gomez exclusively told Us. “All the other guys were just flings. Justin always had her heart and attention. He was always her soulmate and her one true love.”

