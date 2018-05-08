Justin Theroux is living his best life. The recently single actor enjoyed a night out at the Balmain Met Gala afterparty on Monday, May, 7, an onlooker exclusively tells Us Weekly.

When the 46-year-old Leftovers star arrived to Boom Boom Room at the top of Standard Hotel in New York City after attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, he joined actresses Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley and Ruth Negga at their table.

“Ruth and Justin were dancing to Mariah Carey’s ‘Heartbreaker,’” the witness explains. “Justin had a camera and was taking pictures of almost everyone at the party.”

“Justin, the unofficial party photographer, took a bunch of photos of Paris [Jackson] and Jared [Leto],” the onlooker reveals, adding that after he left Jackson and Leto to catch up, Theroux “walked through the party solo taking pictures of people.”

The onlooker adds that as Stone, 29, had a “dance battle” to a Rihanna song, Theroux “stripped down to a white tank top” and his arms “were glowing under the lights.”

The Met Gala marked Theroux’s first red carpet appearance since his split from Jennifer Aniston nearly three months ago.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the former couple said in a joint statement in February. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The Girl on the Train actor and the Friends alum, 49, were married for two years and together for seven. A source told Us Weekly that the pair just missed each other at Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy’s first birthday party in Los Angeles in April.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!