Justin Timberlake’s mugshot is now commemorated forever in art form.

Artist Godfrey Lohman used the photo as inspiration for his piece titled “Tuesday Night Out Featuring Justin Timberlake,” which is on display at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, New York.

According to gallery owner Romany Kramoris, there has already been a lot of interest in the art, telling Page Six on Tuesday, July 2, “My reaction was, ‘Oh my God! That’s great! It’s just great!’”

Kramoris noted that “a lot of people” have been coming in after spotting the piece in the window. Several copies of the work — which is priced at $520 — have sold so far.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Meanwhile, gallery employee Leslie Raff called the art their “most contemporary piece.” The work is available for purchase at a gallery located in the same village where Timberlake, 43, was arrested last month.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Timberlake, 43, was taken into custody after being stopped by authorities in the Hamptons. According to a statement from the Sag Harbor Police Department, Timberlake was observed “failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.”

“A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the statement continued. “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance.”

Timberlake was officially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated after his arraignment. “The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” the singer’s lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us at the time. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

According to court documents, Timberlake told the authorities that he “had one martini.” His eyes were allegedly “bloodshot and glassy” and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

Related: Justin Timberlake's Biggest Controversies Through the Years Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

Timberlake rejected a breathalyzer test three times after an officer observed Timberlake’s “slowed speech” and how “unsteady” he appeared. After news broke about his arrest, Timberlake addressed the situation at his next concert since he is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“It’s been a tough week,” Timberlake said while introducing his “Selfish” performance at United Center in Chicago. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

More recently, Timberlake appeared to poke fun at his legal issues. “So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no I’m just kidding,” Timberlake said on Saturday, June 29, while performing in Boston. “I’m kidding.”