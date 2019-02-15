Staying connected. Jenni “JWoww” Farley is staying supportive of her Jersey Shore costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino while he spends time in prison.

Farley, 32, wore a sweatshirt adorned with a picture Sorrentino’s face and admitted that she misses him. “Hey @mikethesituation Miss u,” she captioned the selfie on her Instagram Story on Friday, February 15. The JWoww Cosmetics founder also shared the photo to her main page and wrote, “Missing my friend @mikethesituation,” along with three crying emojis.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi agreed with her best friend’s sentiment and commented, “SAME.” The Here’s the Situation author’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), simply added a red heart emoji.

Mike reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York on January 15 to serve time for tax evasion. The MTV reality star pleaded guilty to falsifying business and personal tax returns between 2010 and 2012 and was sentenced to eight months in prison in October 2018. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also indicted and is serving a two-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey.

“I want to put this behind me and move forward,” Mike said in an Instagram Live stream as as he was on his way to turn himself in. “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons website, The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star will be released from the prison on September 13, 2019. Once he’s a free man, he will be on supervised release for two years and will have to complete 500 hours of community service.

Shortly after he entered federal prison, Snooki took to social media to show her support. “Sending love to my brother today,” the Strong Is the New Sexy author, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio simply tweeted, “#FreeSitch,” and added praying hands and raising hands emojis.

“Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” Lauren, 34, tweeted on January 17. “He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you. Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time.”

