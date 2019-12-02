Kailyn Lowry got into a disagreement on Twitter with Jenelle Evans and her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith after she offered some advice to Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers.

The trouble started on Thursday, November 38, when Lowry, 27, responded to a tweet from her former Teen Mom 2 costar’s first husband.

Rogers, who was married to Evans, 27, from 2012 to 2013, wrote in a now-deleted tweet that he wanted to divorce his wife, Lindsey.

“Before you do this, think about why,” Lowry replied. “Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru… don’t give up bc it’s ‘easier’ to move on to the ‘next best thing’… you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have courtland! Love is a commitment.”

In a second tweet, Lowry, who divorced Javi Marroquin in 2016, added, “Even when it’s hard!!! I know I’m being a hypocrite but it’s only bc I’ve been thru it!!!”

Rogers responded to her messages, writing, “It means a lot to have someone try and keep us together rather than pull us apart like everyone else so thank you.”

But Griffith wasn’t so positive about Lowry’s tweets.

“Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under @PBandJenelley_1 skin? You don’t want the drama but then you egg on the drama,” wrote Evans’ ex-fiancé, with whom she shares son, Kaiser, 5. “I know Jenelle has done some s–tty things but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a dick jus[t] speaking truth.”

Evans, who was engaged to Griffith, 32, from 2013 to 2015, then replied to his tweet, writing, “Anything for attention.”

Lowry fired back at Griffith with, “This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle… what are you talking about?”

But that wasn’t the end of it, as Rogers then responded to Griffith, too.

“Bro please ..u had no business dipping into me and kail’s conversation,” he tweeted. “Who are u to EVERRRRRRR GIVE ADVICE ANYWAYS? I AM NOT TRYING TO FIGHT BRO I JUST THINK MAYBE U HAVE MORE TO WORRY ABOUT IN UR OWN LIFE THAN TO TRY AND FIND WORRY IN MINE. ANYWAYS …. WELP SEE YA LATER.”

Griffith wrote back, “Never made any negative connotations. If that’s the way you justify this ‘innocent’ reach out for help, I’ll pray for you. please for the love of it, educate yourself before speaking as if you’re a person incapable of critical thinking or thinking everyone else is dumb besides u.”

Some were surprised that Griffith would defend Evans after battling her earlier this year over custody of their son, who was temporarily removed from the MTV star’s home after her now-estranged husband, David Eason, admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog, Nugget.

But the pair’s frosty coparenting relationship appears to have thawed since Evans and Eason’s split at the end of October after two years of marriage.

The personal trainer tweeted last month that he was “so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship” with the former reality TV star, noting that it was something that they should have had three or four years ago. He also thanked his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt, “for being so understanding.”

Evans — who has a restraining order against Eason — replied to his tweet on November 22, writing, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”