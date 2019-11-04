



“I was and still am very surprised, but I’m also very proud of her for this decision, if it’s true,” Lowry, 27, said on The Domenick Nati Show in a clip posted online on Friday, November 1. “I don’t know, at this point, what’s true and what’s not true. But, you know, I do wish the best for her and the kids.”

Evans, 27, announced the split via Instagram on Thursday, October 31. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes,” she wrote at the time. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The North Carolina native told Us Weekly in May that divorce was “in thoughts” after Eason, 31, admitted to killing her dog Nugget. She and the pipe welder have been married since September 2017 and share 2-year-old daughter Ensley, in addition to their children from prior relationships.

On The Domenick Nati Show, Lowry sided with her former costar. “From what I know and from what I’ve seen in the media and what I have dealt with with David, I do think that this is the best option for her,” she said. “But, you know, when you’re in a relationship like that, I think that it’s a lot easier said than done, so I hope that she’s able to stay strong through it.”

Despite the sentiments of support, however, Lowry did say that Evans was the “least trustworthy” Teen Mom 2 costar. “I mean, when we had disagreements and stuff, she would post my phone number on Twitter,” she said. “You really show your true colors when you’re arguing with somebody and they put your personal business out there. I mean, you guys can keep the fight between you, right?”

On Saturday, November 2, Lowry revealed on Twitter that she would “for sure” like to have a sit-down interview with Evans on the “Coffee Convos” podcast she cohosts with Lindsie Chrisley.

Eason, 31, has weighed in on the split with a few choice words on Instagram — calling Evans “stupid” in a comment on Sunday, November 3.