Kaitlyn Bristowe Jokes About Ashley Iaconetti ‘Getting Married’ Before Her





All in good fun! Kaitlyn Bristowe poked fun at herself when she addressed how Ashley Iaconetti’s walk down the aisle would come before her own.

“OK, it’s 12:48. I just woke up. Actually, so did Jason [Tartick]. He’s having a shower. It’s Ashley and Jared’s wedding day,” Bristowe, 34, said in an Instagram Stories video on Sunday, August 11. “Ashley I, getting married before Kaitlyn Bristowe — I love it!”

In the video that followed, Bristowe clarified that her remark “wasn’t sarcasm.” She then expressed how happy she was for Iaconetti, 31, on her big day.

“I cried this morning watching her video about how the last 12 years, she’s thought about waking up on her wedding day listening to a certain song. And now she gets to,” the former Bachelorette lead continued. “I’m getting emotional.”

Iaconetti uploaded the clip, which showed her smiling and dancing in bed, to her Instagram before the romantic ceremony commenced. “I’ve imagined waking up to this song on my wedding day for the past 12 years and here’s the moment in reality,” the Syracuse alum wrote. “(It’s from The Wedding Singer: The Musical).”

Bristowe, meanwhile, replied to the post: “Why am I crying.”

Bristowe and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, attended Iaconetti’s nuptials to her now-husband, Jared Haibon, on Sunday. The Bachelor in Paradise alums, who confirmed in May 2018 that they were officially a couple, exchanged vows before loved ones in Haibon’s home state, Rhode Island.

Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley and Dean Unglert were among the other Bachelor Nation members in attendance.

Bristowe and Iaconetti first crossed paths while appearing on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015. Iaconetti was eliminated in week 6 and went on to star on Bachelor in Paradise season 2, where she met Haibon. While the “Off the Vine” podcast cohost ended the show in third place, she later became the Bachelorette for season 11.

During Bristowe’s turn as Bachelorette, she met Shawn Booth. The pair got engaged in the show’s finale, but they announced their split in November 2018. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.”

Bristowe began dating Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, in January. The duo are currently living together and they share a golden retriever, named Ramen Noodle Vino.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!