No one knows Kaley Cuoco like her husband, Karl Cook, but he’s determined to introduce the world to all sides of her — even the most embarrassing.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 34, laughed off the equestrian’s antics at home during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, November 19, as Kelly Clarkson played a montage of photos and videos that he has taken of his wife sleeping over the years.

“He’s creepy and weird,” Cuoco quipped. “My husband’s Instagram is devoted to horses, gardening and trolling me. Those are his three favorite things.”

The actress explained that Cook, 29, gets a kick out of capturing her “in the most ridiculous positions” and “the most unflattering” situations before assuring Clarkson, 38, that she is A-OK with the videos.

“Happy as can be right there,” she said with a laugh as the montage continued to play.

Cuoco moved on with Cook in late 2016 after her two-year marriage to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting came to an end. They got engaged in November 2017 and married the following June.

“I don’t think it was love at first sight for us,” the Flight Attendant star exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year. “We had met and it was, like, a weird meeting. It kind of happened later.”

The first two years of the couple’s marriage was unconventional as they did not move in together until March.

“It’s worked great for us,” Cuoco said on Conan in April. “I mean, everyone has a million opinions about what we do, but they were very shocked we didn’t live together. But it’s been great.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum went on to joke that she plans to kick Cook out of their house after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, saying, “This is just for the quarantine. I don’t want to get the wrong impression here. This is just for right now.”