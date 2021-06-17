Working toward becoming the new it couple. Kanye West has big plans for his relationship with Irina Shayk as he figures out life without Kim Kardashian amid their divorce.

“They’ve been dating for a couple months now, from talking to meeting and now taking a trip for his birthday. Kanye loves that Irina is very easygoing and a laid-back person to be with,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that he was “the first one to reach out.”

West, 44, appreciates the ties Shayk, 35, has to her industry too. “Kanye also loves that Irina is an established and respected model in the fashion community. He loves that she carries clout with the fashion world,” the insider adds. “He thinks they could be a very chic power couple.”

The rapper and the model were spotted together in France earlier this month. “Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

A second insider revealed that the pair “have been spending time together and getting to know one another” after crossing paths when she appeared in his 2010 “Power” music video and walked the runway in his 2012 Paris Fashion Week show for Yeezy. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

Kardashian, 40, who filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage, knew about the romance before it made headlines. “Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley [Cooper],” a source divulged earlier this month.

Shayk and Cooper, 46, dated from 2015 to 2019 and continue to coparent daughter Lea de Seine, 3. “Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy,” an insider told Us after the news broke.

West and Kardashian are in a similar situation as parents of daughter North, 8, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. The reality star opened up about the reasons for her split — including her estranged husband’s move to Wyoming — during the June 10 series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” she said. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”

For more on West’s burgeoning relationship with Shayk, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.