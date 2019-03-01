A blindsiding betrayal. The Kardashian clan trusted Jordyn Woods’ judgement before she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“Everyone knew Tristan was a cheater, but they held Jordyn to a higher standard,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “That’s why it stings so much.”

Woods, 21, sent the famous family into a frenzy after she was spotted locking lips with Thompson, 27, at a Los Angeles house party earlier this month. Both the model and the Cleveland Cavaliers center admitted to wrongdoing when Kardashian, 34, separately confronted them. The Revenge Body host then ended her relationship with Thompson after more than two years of dating.

The SECNDNTURE designer’s friendship with best friend Kylie Jenner and her sisters is in jeopardy in the wake of the scandal. “At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” a second insider previously revealed to Us. “But they’re all looking at it as if she better be. It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend.”

While Woods expected the ordeal to “blow over,” according to a third source, Thompson — who was also caught cheating on Kardashian in April 2018 while she was pregnant with their now 10-month-old daughter, True — seems unfazed by his recent actions.

“Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment,” a fourth insider previously told Us. “He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because he and Khloé were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.”

The NBA player was seen having dinner with a mystery woman in New York City on Wednesday, February 27, while Kardashian and True remain in Los Angeles. Although the Good American cofounder is sad about the split, her daughter is “helping her heart” heal.

Woods, meanwhile, is expected to address the infidelity on the Friday, March 1, episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

