Lamenting what could have been! … Sort of. Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman engaged in a hilarious conversation about what might have happened if The Widow star had followed the comedian’s advice when she lobbied for her to date Prince Harry back in his single days.

Beckinsale, 45, shared a screenshot from Us Weekly’s article about Silverman’s dreams for the Underworld star and the Duke of Sussex, 34, to pair up.

“@sarahkatesilverman you are such an ass,” she teased.

The London native also cracked a joke about the story’s photo, which was split to show Harry with his head turned in the direction of both women: “Also I love that he’s looking at us both like who are these old bitches get them away from me.”

The Ralph Breaks the Internet star, 48, responded in the comments section, writing, “HAHAHAHAA remember when he was single and I decided you must date him because of my vicarious life through you?”

Naturally, Beckinsale had the perfect reply, quipping, “@sarahkatesilverman I have let you down horribly. If only I’d listened you could be watching me dilate right about now.”

The I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman alum shared her fantasies about the would-be pairing exclusively with Us earlier this week while attending NRDC’s Night of Comedy in partnership with Discovery at the New York Historical Society.

“I remember when Prince Harry was single, like, I would live vicariously through [Kate] and be like, ‘Oh, my God, date Prince Harry!’ … because, like, she could!” she said, adding, “Now she couldn’t, but, like you know, she’s so beautiful and beyond that, just a really big brain.”

Beckinsale was equally complimentary of Silverman two years after the comedian began dating her ex Michael Sheen, with whom she shares daughter Lily, 20.

“I really love his girlfriend as well and we are lucky we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her,” the Serendipity star told Evening Standard in December 2016. “Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”

Silverman and Sheen called in quits in February 2018, but the political activist’s friendship with Beckinsale lives on: The latter even sent Silverman custom blue and white M&Ms featuring a photo of School of Rock star kissing the Mad Men alum’s cheek after their split.

“Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I’m alone in this world. So very alone,” Silverman joked at the time on Instagram, adding, “THANKS, KATE. Seriously they are so good esp. melted which is why the microwave.”

