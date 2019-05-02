Duchess Kate … x 2? Sarah Silverman revealed that she lobbied for her pal Kate Beckinsale to date Prince Harry in the days before he met wife Meghan Markle.

“I remember when Prince Harry was single, like, I would live vicariously through [Kate] and be like, ‘Oh, my God, date Prince Harry!’ … because, like, she could!” she told Us Weekly exclusively while attending NRDC’s Night of Comedy in partnership with Discovery at the New York Historical Society earlier this week.

The Ralph Breaks the Internet star, 48, continued: “Now she couldn’t, but, like you know, she’s so beautiful and beyond that, just a really big brain,” she gushed about her friend in the wake of her split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. “She’s so quick, it’s bizarre. It’s too much,” she joked. “I think it’s too much!”

The comedian, who dated Beckinsale’s ex Michael Sheen from 2014 to 2018, says that while she’s not sure who she would set the Underworld actress, 45, up with now, she’s confident she will find the right person. “She’ll figure it out,” Silverman said, adding, “I mean, what about for me?”

Us reported that the Serendipity star and the Dirt actor, 25, who began dating shortly after they were spotted being flirty at a Golden Globes afterparty in January, had decided to go their separate ways on Wednesday, May 1.

“They are done,” a source confirmed.

Silverman and Sheen, who shares daughter Lily, 20, with Beckinsale, split in February 2018 due to conflicting ambitions. “After the Brexit vote, and the election where Trump became president, we both felt in different ways we wanted to get more involved,” the Masters of Sex alum, 50, told the Daily Telegraph in November.

“That led to her doing her show, I Love You, America, and it led to me wanting to address the issues that I thought led some people to vote the way they did about Brexit, in the area I come from and others like it.”

He continued: “We both had very similar drives, and yet, to act on those drives pulled us in different directions — because she is American and I’m Welsh.”

Silverman, who was also previously linked to Jimmy Kimmel, says she’s looking for a man who “loves himself, he’s got his own sh-t going on. He has a good sense of humor, or he at least thinks I’m funny!”

In addition, she is seeking some kind who “cares about the world.” And most important of all? “If I’m really having a low time, he just gives me a hug and goes ‘I got you knuckle head!’”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!