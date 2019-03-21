No shame in her game! Kate Beckinsale hit back at David Spade on Wednesday, March 20, after he joked about her love life.

“You like them young!” the Grown Ups actor, 54, wrote in the comments section of the 45-year-old Widow actress’ Instagram post that showed her playing with a cheetah cub, with a nod to her current romance with comedian Pete Davidson. “(Now don’t fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit.)”

Beckinsale, however, didn’t keep mum. “@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa,” she simply wrote in response.

The Serendipity star has recently been heating things up with Davidson, 25, who is 20 years her junior, and has been quick to address commenters who continue to troll her about their age difference.

Last month, Beckinsale fired back at a commenter who told her they were “disappointed” in her “dating choices.” She replied: “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

More recently, the London-born actress had the perfect response to a picture of her and the Big Time Adolescence actor making out at a New York Rangers game next to Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski that quickly went viral.

A meme of the photo labeled Porowski, 35, as “Wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage, Beckinsale as “Me,” and Davidson as “Guys with problems from childhood who I can ‘fix.’”

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” Beckinsale commented on the meme earlier this month and added the hashtag, “#queereye.”

The Underworld actress and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted flirting at multiple Golden Globes afterparties in January, and have continued to heat things up with PDA-packed outings, including a recent makeout session in the backseat of a taxi in West Hollywood.

Prior to her fling with Davidson, Beckinsale was married to Len Wiseman for 11 years before splitting in November 2015, and had an eight-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003. She was briefly linked to comedian Jack Whitehall — who is 15 years her junior — in 2018. (Beckinsale and Sheen share 20-year-old daughter, Lily.)

