From East Coast to West Coast, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale can’t keep their hands — or lips — off each other! The two were spotted leaving The Dirt premiere at Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood hand in hand on Monday, March 18.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Widow actress, 45, didn’t arrive to the event together, but looked cozy as they kept close when they exited the music venue. Davidson looked casual in a T-shirt, black pants and white gym shoes, while Beckinsale stunned in a little black dress that showed off her toned legs. The London-born actress paired her look with a loose ponytail and open-toed heels.

Davidson and Beckinsale — who first sparked romance rumors in January when they were seen getting flirty at multiple Golden Globes afterparties — were also spotted kissing in a taxi cab on Monday night. In one photo, the Big Time Adolescence actor appeared to lean in for a smooch as the Serendipity star reciprocated with a peck.

Their California outing comes just two weeks after Davidson and Beckinsale packed on the PDA at a New York Rangers game on March 4. The duo didn’t need to be featured on the kiss cam in order to engage in an intimate makeout session, they could also be seen leaning in close to each other as they watched the hockey game.

An insider told Us Weekly in February that it’s “no surprise” Beckinsale is into Davidson: “He makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he’s younger than her.” Later that month, another source told Us the two “have great chemistry.”

As for Davidson, an insider previously told Us he “only has eyes for Kate,” and explained its due in part because “she’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow.”

Prior to his involvement with Beckinsale, the comedian was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before calling it quits in October 2018. The Underworld actress, for her part, has had a handful of high-profile relationships, including one with actor Michael Sheen, whom Beckinsale shares 20-year-old daughter, Lily, with.

