Katharine McPhee returned to the stage with husband David Foster two weeks after the death of their 2-year-old son Rennie’s nanny, Yadira Calito.

McPhee, 39, and Foster, 73, who tied the knot in 2019, performed at a private event in Ravello, Italy, on Tuesday, August 22, alongside McPhee’s former Waitress costar Erich Bergen.

Bergen, 37, shared clips from the evening via Instagram on Wednesday, August 23. “Singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs in Italy just seems appropriate. So great to perform with my friends @davidfoster @katharinefoster and @thelondonessentials,” he captioned the post. McPhee wore a short white dress with spaghetti straps for the performance while Foster wore a white suit as he played the piano.

The show came nearly two weeks after McPhee announced that she would be missing the final two stops of her and Foster’s Asia tour due to a “horrible tragedy” in their family. “At least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” the singer wrote via Instagram on August 11. Foster continued on with the final two performances which took place on August 11 and August 12 in Jakarta.

Calito, who was 55, died on August 9 after an 84-year-old woman at a Toyota car dealership drove a car into the customer reception area in San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to Us Weekly on August 15. The driver, who has not been arrested in relation to Calito’s death, hit the gas instead of the brakes, reportedly pinning Calito under the vehicle and dragging her 20 feet. Calito was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier this week, a source exclusively told Us that McPhee is “beyond devastated” by the loss. “They were all very close and considered their nanny to be a part of the family,” the insider shared. “They are doing anything they can to support her family and are helping to make arrangements for her family or have at least offered to.”

The source added that it’s “going to take a lot of time” for both McPhee and Calito’s family to “digest, heal and cope,” noting that McPhee is “not leaving her son’s side” in the wake of the tragedy. “Of course, he’s too young to absorb the reality of what happened, but it doesn’t take away from the pain that the situation has caused,” the insider said.

Although McPhee has not publicly addressed Calito’s death since announcing her absence from the Jakarta shows, Megan Maybee, the car dealership’s director of communications, shared a statement with Us on August 17.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Yadira’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The loss of such a vibrant life in such tragic circumstances is a heavy burden to bear, and we share in their grief,” the statement began.

Maybee continued: “At Hamer Toyota, we take the safety of our customers and our community very seriously. We are fully cooperating with the Los Angeles Police Department as they conduct their investigation into this unfortunate event. Our commitment is to ensure transparency, assist the LAPD in every possible way, and to learn from this incident so we can prevent such tragedies in the future.”