Katharine McPhee teased her new husband David Foster over his photography skills as the couple enjoy their honeymoon in Italy.

The American Idol alum, 35, posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday, July 6, that showed her posing in a summery white outfit with the ocean behind her.

“Rate @davidfoster’s Instagram husband skills from 1-10 in the comments section,” she asked her 635,000 followers.

“He’s way better than Harry Hamlin. Just sayin,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna commented while shading her own husband.

Meanwhile, the music producer’s daughter Erin Foster declared that her dad was “killing it.”

Singer Pia Toscano, who appeared on season 10 of American Idol in 2011, also declared that David was “killing it,” adding, “But this outfit is everything.”

Other commenters gave the Grammy winner a solid 10.

The couple tied the knot in London on June 28, almost a year after getting engaged in Anacapri, Italy, last July.

McPhee, who changed her last name to Foster on her Twitter and Instagram accounts after the nuptials, wore a custom Zac Posen dress at the wedding and later revealed that she had the notes to her groom’s song “The Colour of My Love” notated on the back of her gown “to incorporate our love of music.”

The wedding, with more than 100 guests in attendance, was “really intimate and special, not a spectacle like David’s last one, but still magical,” a source told Us Weekly.

Foster, 69, has four ex-wives including Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid and five daughters including Erin and Sara Foster, while the Smash alum was previously married to Nick Cokas.

McPhee and Foster, who enjoyed an ’80s-themed pre-wedding celebration in Mykonos, Greece, are currently spending their honeymoon on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

