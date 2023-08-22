Katie Maloney has plenty of thoughts about the major updates in Tom Schwartz‘s life — including his blond hair.

“Hit me with the Draco Malfoy 🤝,” Schwartz, 40, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, August 21, which showed off his lighter locks. The new ‘do — and numerous snaps with pal Jo Wenberg at the hair salon — quickly raised eyebrows.

Maloney, 36, reacted in the comments section, writing, “Oh boy…” Fans quickly questioned whether Maloney’s response had to do with Schwartz’s hair or the photos with Wenberg.

“I don’t think her comment was about his hair lmao, pay attention,” wrote one social media user. Meanwhile, other fans joked that Schwartz’s makeover was a sign of a “midlife crisis.”

Another follower, however, slammed Maloney’s presence in the comments section in general, writing, “Is realising [sic] her worth still commenting and remaining so active in this man’s life? He needs a clean break perhaps.”

Maloney has been vocal about her dislike for Wenberg after Schwartz started living with the hairstylist amid the former couple’s divorce. (Maloney and Schwartz announced their split in March 2022 after six years of marriage, finalizing the proceedings later that year.)

Schwartz previously attempted to clarify his status with Wenberg, exclusively telling Us Weekly in February, “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

One month later, Maloney recalled her own interactions with Wenberg in the past.

“Jo is spooky. I mean none of us could stand to be around her. Her energy is on par with a crack head,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “But when Tom and I announced our divorce almost a year ago the last thing she text me was ‘Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m so supporting of your inner thoughts and visions / live in the moment, you’re a gem and I’ve always respected you. I love you. Xo Jo.’ She is a psycho and I will also light her on fire.”

Maloney continued to share her opinion of Wenberg in an April episode of Vanderpump Rules, saying, “Jo was literally Kristen Doute’s crazy friend. If you’re Kristen Doute’s crazy friend, that says a lot about you.”

In response, Schwartz came to Wenberg’s defense while discussing their relationship on screen.

“No, she wasn’t [my girlfriend]. Especially not at that point. It did evolve into a situationship or a friends with benefits things with clearly defined boundaries,” he detailed during the season 10 reunion, which aired in May. “We were both coming out of long-term relationships and for a minute there we were each other’s happy places.”

Schwartz warned his ex-wife that she could face consequences if she continued insulting Wenberg, adding, “Katie don’t do that, don’t disparage her. You’re going to get a cease and desist if you keep attacking her in the comments, too.”

After footage surfaced late last month of Wenberg filming Vanderpump Rules, Maloney took to social media to throw some major shade.

“I can feel that energy from here. Yikes,” she wrote in the comments section of an Instagram video showing Wenberg and Schwartz spending time with Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber at SUR while cameras were rolling.