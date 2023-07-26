Vanderpump Rules fans are on the edge of their seats after Tom Schwartz filmed season 11 with his offscreen fling Jo Wenberg — and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, already has plenty to say.

In footage updated by fan account QueensofBravo on Tuesday, July 25, cameras were rolling as Jo joined Schwartz, 40, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber for a chat at SUR.

Katie, 36, for her part, replied in the comments section of a second clip, which showed Jo following Schwartz around the restaurant. “I can feel that energy from here. Yikes,” the Something About Her cofounder responded.

Eagle-eyed followers also noticed that Katie and Lala Kent filmed new scenes for season 11 with friend Kristina Kelly.

Lala, 32, uploaded an Instagram photo of the trio on Tuesday, writing, “Katie and I are so in sync, we position our heads the same way in pictures 👯‍♀️ Welcome back, Kristina! You’ll be running back to your son and locking your doors in no time 😈 The black wire is my mic.”

This isn’t the first time the cast has documented filming of season 11 in the aftermath of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss — which led to his split from Ariana Madix. Before the cheating scandal came to light in March, however, Schwartz’s personal life was at the center of season 10.

Schwartz and Katie announced their decision to part ways in March 2022 following more than a decade together. He later raised eyebrows when Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Schwartz hooked up with Raquel, 28, at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding.

Other fans, meanwhile, were questioning Schwartz’s connection with Jo after footage surfaced of the duo from a December 2022 concert.

“Jo is a badass hairstylist. I think she’s a beautiful soul,” Schwartz exclusively told Us in February. “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

One month later, news broke that Sandoval was having an affair with Raquel before his split from Ariana, 38. Katie, for her part, addressed claims that Schwartz’s brief connection with Raquel was a ruse to cover up his private romance with Jo.

“Jo is spooky. I mean none of us could stand to be around her. Her energy is on par with a crack head,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “But when Tom and I announced our divorce almost a year ago the last thing she text me was ‘Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m so supporting of your inner thoughts and visions / live in the moment, you’re a gem and I’ve always respected you. I love you. Xo Jo.’ She is a psycho and I will also light her on fire with Rachel [Leviss’ birth name].”

Katie also had plenty to share about Jo on the show, saying in an April episode, “Jo was literally Kristen Doute‘s crazy friend. If you’re Kristen Doute’s crazy friend, that says a lot about you. The last text Jo sent me after Tom and I announced our divorce was her saying she will always love and respect me. And the fact that she moved in with Schwartz two seconds later, she’s that kind of bitch.”

In response, Schwartz came to Jo’s defense after confirming their casual relationship. “No she wasn’t [my girlfriend]. Especially not at that point. It did evolve into a situationship or a friends with benefits things with clearly defined boundaries,” he detailed during the May reunion special. “We were both coming out of long-term relationships and for a minute there we were each other’s happy places.”

Schwartz warned Katie that she would be hit with a “cease and desist” if she continued throwing shade at Jo, adding, “Katie don’t do that, don’t disparage her. You’re going to get a cease and desist if you keep attacking her in the comments, too.”