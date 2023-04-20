An emotional reaction. Tom Sandoval revealed that Katie Maloney contacted Tom Schwartz‘s roommate Jo Wenberg amid their divorce — and ultimately upset the hairstylist.

“So, he’s not allowed to have any other girlfriends? Jo came to stay with him for three weeks or whatever. She called me up crying,” Sandoval, 40, told Katie, 36, in a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Wednesday, April 19. “She’s like, ‘Katie’s calling me and leaving me messages.’ Isn’t that crossing the line if he wants to have a female roommate and you call her?”

In response, the Utah native said “it was weird” that her then-estranged husband, 40, didn’t tell her about his new living situation.

“Jo was literally Kristen Doute‘s crazy friend. If you’re Kristen Doute’s crazy friend, that says a lot about you,” Katie said, referring to the Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, who appeared on the show from 2013 to 2020. “The last text Jo sent me after Tom and I announced our divorce was her saying she will always love and respect me. And the fact that she moved in with Schwartz two seconds later, she’s that kind of bitch.”

Before filming kicked off on season 10, Schwartz and Katie announced their decision to part ways after more than a decade together. “Well this sucks,” the Minnesota native wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

The TomTom co-owner’s personal life made headlines again in August 2022 when he hooked up with Raquel Leviss before Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding. Off screen, however, fans quickly questioned Schwartz’s relationship with Jo after footage surfaced of the duo from a December 2022 concert.

“Jo is a badass hairstylist. I think she’s a beautiful soul,” the businessman exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

One month later, news broke that Sandoval was having an affair with Raquel, 28, before his split from Ariana Madix. Katie, for her part, addressed claims that Schwartz’s brief connection with the beauty pageant contestant was a ruse amid his private romance with Jo.

“Jo is spooky. I mean none of us could stand to be around her. Her energy is on par with a crack head,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host wrote in an Instagram comment. “But when Tom and I announced our divorce almost a year ago the last thing she text me was ‘Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m so supporting of your inner thoughts and visions / live in the moment, you’re a gem and I’ve always respected you. I love you. Xo Jo.’ She is a psycho and I will also light her on fire with Rachel [Leviss’ birth name].”

Schwartz has since admitted to knowing about Sandoval’s infidelity before the cheating scandal. Earlier this month, he recalled how the Missouri native secretly brought Raquel with him on a trip to Big Bear.

“Just for the record, that trip was mine and Tom’s trip. I told Jo to come up later and he smuggled Raquel in. What was I to do at that point?” Schwartz recalled during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I knew that they were in love. … At that point, also, I was under the impression that he was more or less broken up with Ariana, and he was in love with Raquel.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.