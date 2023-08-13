Tom Schwartz has been known for his brunette locks ever since he joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in season 3, but he recently made a massive change.

Schwartz, 40, stepped out earlier this week, where he showed off his new platinum blonde ‘do. In a photo that a Bravo fan posted on Saturday, August 12, Schwartz swapped his usual dark locks for a blond hue. According to the Instagram post hashtags, it appears that he was enjoying a drink at the Mondrian in Los Angeles when he ran into a fellow patron and took a photo together.

Schwartz — who sported an all-black outfit — has not further addressed his makeover, which comes in the middle of filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. While Bravo has kept a tight lid on the upcoming story lines, a few photos from set have circulated online.

Earlier this week, Schwartz even joined costars James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies at Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Something About Her sandwich shop on August 5 for a culinary tasting. In the pic posted by the Paris-inspired eatery’s account, Schwartz still had signature brunette hair.

Schwartz previously told Us Weekly that he was “slightly terrified” to begin filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules. “We’ve been through so much with this group and we’re a volatile crew,” the TomTom cofounder exclusively told Us in June. “We’ve always been a volatile group of friends. I don’t think I’ve ever had an argument outside of this group, to be honest. We have a lot of history together and there’s been trials and tribulations, but it comes from a place of love.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Schwartz was nervous about filming season 11 — the crew’s first since taping the bombshell season 10 reunion in March — but he explained to Us that he wanted to go into the new episodes with “rose-colored” glasses. (Season 10 chronicled the fallout from Schwartz’s BFF Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss as well as Schwartz’s post-divorce life after he and Maloney, 36, split.)

“I think this was a reoccurring theme last season [and the] last few years, is trying to get my Schwartz back,” he noted in June. “But, I think I learned doing [Stars on Mars] that it was always there, it was always there. I just needed to, like, dig it out, refine it, and I kind of am doing what I set up to do, which is kind of falling in love with myself all over again.”

Time will tell if his new blond ‘do brings his Schwartz back.