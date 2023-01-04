Katie Maloney Shares Plans for 'Revenge' in 2023 After Tom Schwartz Divorce

Setting goals? Katie Maloney shared a message about her plans for the new year after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, 35, recently reposted a quote from Gary Janetti that read, “For me 2023 is going to be all about revenge.” In her Instagram Story, the Vanderpump Rules added her own caption with a laughing-crying emoji, writing, “Done. It’s over for these hoes.”

The quote attracted plenty of attention from Maloney’s fellow Bravolebrities, including Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Leah McSweeney. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 40, replied, “SAME” in the comments section of Janetti’s original post, while Rinna, 59, quipped, “Me too Gary.”

Maloney and Schwartz, 40, announced their split in March 2022. The former couple tied the knot in 2016, then legally wed in 2019 after realizing their first union wasn’t official.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s owner, for his part, revealed that his wife was the person who initiated the split. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song,” the bartender shared in his own Instagram post. “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

The duo finalized their divorce less than one year later, agreeing in October 2022 to split the profits from the sale of their California home. That same month, Maloney revealed her romance with Satchel Clendenin, who is 10 years her junior.

“Tom is happy for Katie if she’s happy,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Her dating life is not his concern.”

Schwartz, for his part, was briefly linked to VPR costar Raquel Leviss after Us broke the news that the pair hooked up at Scheana Shay‘s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies. The twosome later insisted they’re just friends.

“I don’t want it to be anti-climatic, but me and Raquel have forged a really solid, deep friendship now. It’s so burgeoning,” Schwartz exclusively told Us in October 2022 at BravoCon. “We’re tight now. [In the past], I would just say, ‘Hi Raquel’ [and] she’d say, ‘Hi Tom.’ And then we would walk by each other for like two seasons. And then now it’s like we have an awesome relationship — not relationship-relationship. Platonic.”

After Leviss, 28, wore a Tom Tom sweatshirt to the event, Maloney made headlines for calling her costar a “fan girl” in an Instagram comment. “Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom’s,” the Utah native wrote in October 2022.

Leviss was quick to respond, writing: “I admit… I am a fan of the Tom’s. I’m definitely a fan of the restaurant… best vibe, food and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I’m also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! 🎉 Here to support their business endeavors 💞.”