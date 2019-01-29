Kellan Lutz sent positive vibes to his pal Miley Cyrus one month after she secretly married Liam Hemsworth.

“I’m so happy for them! I’m a big advocate for marriage. Especially out here in L.A., some people are afraid of commitment or afraid that someone better might come along,” Lutz, 33, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the What Men Want premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, January 28. “Don’t settle. If you’re afraid that someone better might come along, get out of that relationship and have patience, pray about it.”

The Twilight hunk added: “In my case, wait until you’re Mr. Right, she’s Mrs. Right and the right timing will happen, as long as you are ready. Failure to prepare is preparing to fail. If you aren’t getting yourself correct, what will you do when she comes around the corner, like, ‘Oh my God. She’s The One.’ You’re gonna screw it up.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2013 that Lutz and the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress, 26, spent time together in Miami and the Bahamas. “They really enjoy each other’s company,” an insider told Us at the time.

Cyrus went on to wed Hemsworth, 29, in December 2018 after nine years of dating on and off. The pair tied the knot at their Nashville home in the company of close family and friends. “Miley is not pregnant currently, but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam felt married before the actual ceremony,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Miley is so happy with her life right now.”

The couple caught up with Us on Sunday, January 27, while attending their first event as newlyweds, the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles. The Australian actor explained that he feels “like a real man” since exchanging vows with the Hannah Montana alum and he later called her a “sweet angel” while accepting the Excellence in Film award.

Lutz, meanwhile, married actress Brittany Gonzales in December 2017 after two years of dating. “We would love to have kids soon. Nothing on the way right now, but I can’t wait. I want three kids,” he told Us on Monday. “My wife’s really happy with that number. Whatever God gives us, we’re just more than happy.”

The Expendables actor is so excited for fatherhood. “I wanna be a dad. I’m gonna have so much fun being a dad,” he raved. “Whatever happens, I’m just really gonna cherish it. As much as an actor can create a character in a role or a movie, creating life and appreciating that is the most beautiful thing I feel like I could do.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

