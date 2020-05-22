Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Their Kids Are Quarantined in the Caribbean

Change of plans. Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their children have been quarantined in the Caribbean after they were forced to shelter in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They were there in the Caribbean when the lockdown happened and so they just stayed there,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Ripa, 49, has been filming Live With Kelly and Ryan from her temporary island residence for the past few weeks. The talk show host and her family live in New York City.

The ABC personality has needed all hands on deck while cohosting her daytime talk show out of the country. Ripa revealed on the May 6 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that her son Michael, 22, has been helping her with the show.

“If I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” Ripa told cohost Ryan Seacrest. “So he really is sort of working while he’s finishing [school] because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from college. But I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.’”

She added that his siblings Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, are “actually enjoying themselves” while spending time with the family in quarantine.

Days later, Ripa celebrated Michael’s college graduation with a special tribute via Instagram. She shared a picture from Michael’s more traditional high school graduation ceremony on May 15.

“#fbf 2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college,” she captioned the throwback photo. “Congratulations Michael! You’re a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #nyu.”

Ripa’s eldest son wasn’t the only family member who had to celebrate a milestone in quarantine. The journalist and Consuelos, 49, commemorated their 24th wedding anniversary in self-isolation. The Riverdale star revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan on May 1 that he and Ripa planned to celebrate with a “really, really nice” family dinner. He added that quarantine took “the pressure off of having to get a present.”

