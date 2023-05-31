They share everything! Kelly Ripa recalled Andy Cohen sending her a surprising message while at work — and the NSFW content left her in an awkward position.

“So, my work iPad is open and I’m sitting here reading through my notes and [Live executive producer Michael Gelman] is over my shoulder trying to show me something,” Ripa, 52, said during the Wednesday, May 31, episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, in which Cohen, 54, was a guest. “And suddenly a completely erect penis pops up.”

She continued: “Let’s call him Bobby. It just says, ‘Bobby’s c–k,’ and it’s, like, a text from Andy Cohen, ‘Bobby’s c–k.’”

The Bravo exec, for his part, explained that he was in Boston for his book tour when an “amazing” couple “presented themselves” to him — and proposed getting intimate. “I had already texted Kelly the night before saying, ‘I think I’m going to lose my virginity [to a woman] tomorrow in Boston,’” Cohen added.

While the Missouri native did “meet with them” for a drink, the threesome ultimately “didn’t happen,” but Cohen noted that he isn’t opposed to the idea in the future. Ripa, meanwhile, said that she and husband Mark Consuelos “worry” their longtime pal will meet “serial killers” and put himself in danger.

As for Cohen being interested in forming a throuple with anyone from any Bravo franchise, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host wouldn’t get specific because of an “HR issue” but replied: “A couple not from the Housewives universe.”

Being open and comfortable talking about their respective sex lives is nothing new for Ripa and Cohen, who have been friends for years. In September 2022, the Days of Our Lives alum revealed that she and her hubby, 52, had sex in the Bravo producer’s home.

During a game of “Have You Schtupped There” on WWHL, Ripa confirmed that she and Consuelos had gotten busy in a public bathroom, on a boat and on the set of All My Children, where they met in the 1990s. When Cohen asked if the pair had ever done it in his house, Ripa confirmed that they had, clarifying that it happened in his vacation home in Fire Island, New York.

“That was a day trip!” Cohen exclaimed. Ripa then quipped that she felt it was OK to have sex in the house because it was a rental. “I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own,” she said, laughing.

Since tying the knot in 1996, Ripa and the Riverdale actor have been open about discussing their romantic life — with their BFF or otherwise. “I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other,” she explained during an April 2020 SiriusXM interview with Cohen and Bruce Bozzi. “We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”

Consuelos, for his part, added: “I think you check off all the boxes for me.”