Kendall Jenner seemingly reunited with her ex Devin Booker at 2024 Super Bowl.

The former couple were apparently seated in the same Allegiant Stadium suite during the big game on Sunday, February 11. Kylie Rubin, daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, confirmed Booker’s attendance by including and tagging him in an Instagram slideshow shared on Monday, February 12.

“Vegas: 1, Us: 0,” Kylie captioned the post, the last slide of which featured a photo of Booker, 27, eating and watching the game behind her.

Kendall, for her part, sat in the suite, which appeared to be hosted by Michael, 51, with her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian, Hailey and Justin Bieber and more famous faces. “Superbowl!!!!!! @michaelrubin we had a time!!!!!” Khloé, 39, captioned pics and videos from sporting event via Instagram. “And I was right back at it this morning in the carpool craziness. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Also in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII was another of Jenner’s exes, Bad Bunny. The rapper, 29, was seen hanging out with SZA, Lizzo and Henry Cavill in a separate suite hosted by Apple. “4th superbowl ✅,” Lizzo, 35, captioned an Instagram pic of the suite’s star-studded attendees on Monday.

Jenner and Booker’s Super Bowl reunion comes after they ended their two-year relationship in June 2022. Despite a brief reconciliation, the pair called it quits for good that November. “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

In February 2023, fans noticed that Booker unfollowed Jenner via Instagram after she sparked romance speculation with Bad Bunny. The musician, for his part, seemingly shaded Booker in the lyrics of his verse on his and Eladio Carrión’s March 2023 track “Coco Chanel.”

Translated from Spanish, Bad Bunny raps: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.” Many speculated the line could be about the NBA player, who has played for the Phoenix Suns since 2015.”

“Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious,” another insider exclusively told Us in April 2023. “He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them.”

The source went on to note that Booker still had hopes for a romantic reunion with Jenner, stating, “He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line.”

Some of Jenner’s friends shared the same thought. “[They] are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again,” another source shared with Us in November 2023. “That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny ultimately called it quits after less than one year of dating in December 2023. However, they sparked reconciliation rumors last month after being spotted hanging out “a few times” together.

“At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course [Kendall’s friends] support her and whoever she decides to date,” an insider told Us. “They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well, then they’re good with it.