Joining the Bey-hive! Kendall Jenner would give anything to be Beyoncé‘s personal assistant so that they can be “best friends.”

The model, 24, revealed what she thinks she and the “Formation” singer, 38, could bond over during a behind-the-scenes Q&A video for her latest Calvin Klein campaign with Justin Bieber and Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer.

“If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I’d pick Beyoncé,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained on Thursday, February 27. “Just because I want to know what she eats in the morning. I just want to know what she has for breakfast.”

As she mused over the potential interests she and the Grammy winner could have in common, Jenner added, “I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like, do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends.”

Jenner’s relatable revelations continued in the on-set interview, as she briefly opened up about her love life.

“I think you learn different lessons in every relationship. So I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships,” she said. “A lot of relationships have taught me about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.”

The reality TV personality typically keeps her romantic relationships under wraps, but has been linked to Harry Styles, Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson and A$AP Rocky in the past, and recently rekindled her on-off relationship with Ben Simmons.

Jenner and the basketball player, who began dating in May 2018, were rumored to be reconciling in December 2019 after they were seen together on multiple occasions. Despite speculation, a source told Us Weekly in February that the exes were “not officially back together.”

“They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part,” the insider added. “They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though, and love spending time together.”