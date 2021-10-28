Happy early Halloween! Kendall Jenner’s recent lingerie photoshoot left her boyfriend, Devin Booker, in awe — and in her comments section.

“Yer corpse bride,” the model, 25, captioned an Instagram gallery on Wednesday, October 27, which was a nod to the 2005 Tim Burton film.

The images show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dressed in wedding night fashions and Booker, 24, decided to give his take on the designer looks for all the internet to see.

“Don’t forget!” the basketball player responded, which left some of her followers with questions. “Wait, don’t forget what?” one user asked.

Booker didn’t offer any kind of clarification for his comment — but that didn’t stop Jenner’s fans from coming up with their own explanations. Most of them assumed it was the athlete’s cheeky reference to his birthday on October 30.

It’s not the first time the couple, who went Instagram official in February, has gotten flirty on Instagram. When Jenner posted a photo of her Easter dress in April, Booker let her know she looked “very beautiful … of course.”

The 818 Tequila founder later showed her support for her boyfriend of over a year during his NBA Finals debut with the Phoenix Suns. “I’m not emotional, you are,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories in July.

Earlier this month, Jenner offered a look at her pumpkin carving date night with Booker ahead of Halloween — and revealed, they both have very different approaches to the spooky season activity.

“Pumpkin dont count if you used a stencil,” he tweeted on October 19. His girlfriend quoted his message and jokingly added, “I feel personally attacked.”

Days later, the two shared a little PDA after Booker’s team won at home against the Los Angeles Lakers — and got people wondering whether Jenner could be the next in the family to get engaged after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s October 17 proposal.

In March, a source told Us Weekly that the pair, who were first spotted together in the summer of 2020, “are definitely an item and care about one another immensely, but it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon.”

The insider continued, “Kendall likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

However, the reality TV star said she “want[ed] kids badly” and “soon too,” in a March teaser for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Of course, she might have to keep her eyes on Booker around her nieces.

Jenner revealed in an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September that her boyfriend and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, 3, “have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him,” she said at the time. “And I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”