Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has to move out of their shared California home in a few days, but new photos show that her vacation glow hasn’t faded.

Baumgartner, 49, was spotted leaving a pharmacy in Montecito on Monday, July 24, after returning home from a recent trip to Hawaii. In the snaps, Baumgartner wore a big smile while dressed casually in jean shorts and a T-shirt bearing the phrase “sun kissed.” She accessorized her look with a beige Prada bag and white Birkenstock sandals.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Baumgartner to move out of the home she shares with Costner, 68, by the end of the month. Costner had previously filed a request to have Baumgartner vacate the property by July 13. Baumgartner, for her part, asked to be able to leave the property in August, but the judge denied her request.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after nearly 20 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The estranged couple share sons Cayden, 16, and Logan, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney.)

Costner and Baumgartner have since been engaged in a messy court battle over their finances, property and child support for their kids. Earlier this month, Costner said in court documents obtained by Us that he’s concerned Baumgartner will “take too many pots and pans” when she moves out.

Baumgartner, for her part, called her estranged husband’s complaints “trivial,” adding that she “wouldn’t strip the house bare” when she leaves. She also alleged that she “provided a written list” of items she planned to take with her, including dining chairs, silverware, pots, pans, furniture and her e-bike.

In an objection, Costner said Baumgartner’s property list was “so vague” that he couldn’t consent to the items’ removal.

“For instance, Petitioner lists ‘Plates and bowls/ silverware’ without specifying which plates, which bowls and which silverware,” read the objection. “She lists ‘Christine’s family heirlooms and/or gifts to her’ but does not specify which items she believes were gifted to her (as opposed to both parties or the children).”

Baumgartner in turn accused Costner of wanting to “control the move out process” as she prepares to leave the family home. “With the exception of my clothing, jewelry, toiletries and handbags, Kevin wants to have the final say as to whether I remove my personal items from the house or my storage unit,” read her response. “For example, under Kevin’s proposed order, I could not remove my mother’s childhood dresser without first meeting and conferring, and then obtaining his approval.”

Despite Baumgartner’s objections, a judge ruled on July 13 that she can only remove her “toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry” from the home. Costner, meanwhile, stated that his estranged wife will be permitted to take additional items once the pair reach a written agreement.