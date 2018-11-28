It’s almost time! Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are on their way to celebrate Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Jodhpur, India.

Kevin, 31, shared an Instagram Story selfie locking lips with Danielle, 32, on Tuesday, November 27, while onboard an airplane. Although Danielle couldn’t make it to Chopra’s bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam earlier this month because the pair and their two children were moving, the former E! star was all smiles with Kevin on their flight.

Meanwhile, Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, kicked off their wedding festivities on Wednesday, November 28, in Mumbai, India. The Quantico star hosted a traditional Puja ceremony at her house to spiritually honor the upcoming occasion.

The “Chains” crooner touched down in Delhi, India on Thursday, November 22, followed by brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, on Monday, November 26.

Us Weekly confirmed that Nick and Chopra will host two wedding ceremonies in India, followed by a celebration in New York.

The couple, who got engaged in July after two months of dating, will incorporate both of their cultures in their special day. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about,” a source exclusively told Us in September.

Another insider added in October that the Camp Rock alum and the Baywatch actress “keep talking about starting a family together” and “they’re going to wait till after the wedding to start trying. But it’s definitely on the agenda.”

