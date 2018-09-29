Legal woes. Kevin Spacey is being sued for sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment stemming from an alleged encounter with a male masseuse in 2016, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The man, who is choosing to remain unidentified, alleges that he was called to Spacey’s residence in Malibu in October 2016 for a private massage.

He claims that after setting up his equipment in an upstairs room of Spacey’s guest house, the actor appeared in a robe, at which point he locked himself in the room with the masseuse.

When asked if he was experiencing any problem areas, Spacey allegedly replied that he was “having some pain or discomfort” in his groin area.

The masseuse alleges that Spacey then laid face up on the table despite being asked to lay face down, and that when he began to massage Spacey’s leg, the former House of Cards star grabbed his hand and placed it on his genitals.

The man claimed he pulled away and attempted to continue the massage in a professional manner, but the former Netflix star grabbed his hand once more, this time forcing him to “rub” his genitals.

The therapist alleges that when he protested, Spacey stood up — exposing himself in the process — and grabbed the man’s shoulders to pull him in for what he believed to be an attempted kiss.

According to the therapist, the Horrible Bosses 2 star then reached out and grabbed his genitals, and Spacey allegedly asked if he could perform oral sex on the man.

The masseuse says that after he resisted further, Spacey allowed him to leave.

Us Weekly has reached out to Spacey’s rep for comment.

Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct in October 2017 by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged to BuzzFeed News that the actor had invited him to his New York City apartment more than 30 years prior, laid “down on top of him” and attempted to “get with [him] sexually.” (Rapp was just 14 at the time, while Spacey was 26).

The Billionaire Boys Club actor apologized on October 29 via Twitter. “If I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, he wrote. “I am sorry for all these feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Space checked into sex rehab in early November 2017.

Later that month, the American Beauty star was accused of sexual harassment and assault by eight employees on the set of House of Cards, for which he was fired.

Netflix released a statement to Us at the time, stating, “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

Spacey was also accused by 20 people of inappropriate behavior during his tenure as artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theater in late November.

In December, the Hollywood vet was cut from his film All the Money in the World, with Christopher Plummer filling the role in his absence. His latest film, Billionaire Boys Club, premiered in August to a reported box-office low of $126 for its opening day.

