Kevin Spacey is taking a hit at the box office following his sexual misconduct scandal. The actor’s latest film, Billionaire Boys Club, took in a record-breaking low of $126 on its opening night of Friday, August 17, in U.S. cinemas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication reports that the true crime drama about an ’80s get-rich-quick scheme gone wrong was released in just eight cinemas following its video-on-demand release last month. It didn’t fare much better the second night, with THR reporting revenue of $162 for a two-day total of just $287.

The project, which also stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Carey Elwes, Judd Nelson, Billie Lourd and Jeremy Irvine, is the last film Spacey, 59, made before sexual harassment and assault allegations against the actor came to light in October.

Distribution company Vertical Entertainment released a statement in June about its decision to release the film: “This is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences.”

Broadway and Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp was the first to accuse the former House of Cards star of misconduct, claiming in an interview with BuzzFeed News that Spacey, then 26, had “laid down on top of him” in a bedroom in 1986, when Rapp was just 14 and tried to “get with [him] sexually.”

Production on the Netflix show was suspended as a result, with the American Beauty star apologizing and stating that he was seeking “evaluation and treatment.”

The Oscar winner was subsequently accused of sexual harassment and assault by eight House of Cards employees in November, which led to his firing from the show. He was also cut from the Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary special and his completed film All the Money in the World, with his scenes being reshot with Christopher Plummer.

Later that month, Spacey was accused by 20 people of “inappropriate behavior” during his tenure as artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theater.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!