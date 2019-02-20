Khloe Kardashian Left Sweet Note on Jordyn Woods’ Pic a Day Before Drama

A lot can change in 24 hours. Khloé Kardashian left a sweet comment on Jordyn Woods’ Instagram post a day before it was revealed that the model hooked up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Woods, 21, posted two selfies via Instagram on Monday, February 18 — the same day Kardashian, 34, found out about the cheating scandal — and captioned the slideshow, “All face.” Hours later, the reality star lovingly commented, “Baby girl.”

That same day, Woods spent time with BFF Kylie Jenner and their interaction was showcased on the 21-year-old makeup mogul’s Snapchat. Jenner could be seen laying in bed with a puppy filter over her face while Woods walked around the room. The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in June 2018 that she and the model live together.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, February 20, that the famous family doesn’t know what the future holds for the besties. “At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” the insider explained. “But they’re all looking at it as she better be.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson, 27, cheated on the Revenge Body host with Woods at a party in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 17. Another source told Us that the pair were “all over each other” and were spotted “making out” during the event.

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the second insider said. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Multiple sources claimed that the professional basketball player admitted that he cheated when Kardashian confronted him about the allegations. The Strong Looks Better Naked author ultimately decided to call it quits on their two-plus-year relationship.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was previously caught cheating on the Good American founder with multiple women in April 2018, days before she gave birth to their now-10-month daughter, True.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!