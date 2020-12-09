Secret Santas! Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, showed their holiday spirit by donating toys to their local fire station on Wednesday, December 9.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a photo of herself and her 2-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, at the Calabasas, California, fire house on Wednesday, in an effort to help others who are not as lucky as they are.

“I know True is young, but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author noted that she feels “so fortunate” to be able to donate toys that will go to children and teens “in need of holiday cheer this year.” She chose to bring True with her because “children learn with action and consistency,” adding that this is the “first of many trips we are making.”

After watching the news, the reality star learned that toy donations are down “more than 50 percent this year” amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is why she decided to shine a spotlight on her and her daughter’s actions.

“Of course, this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year, so many people, understandably so, aren’t able to give back in the ways they used to,” she explained. “But there are so many other ways we can give back.”

The Good American cofounder explained that people can help others by being “kind” and reaching out to those who need a little more care.

“In these dark times we need kindness and compassion more than ever. Calling isolated lonely friends and family. Checking in on one another’s morale to remind people that they are loved and not alone,” she wrote. “Writing letters to children or elderly in the hospital … Sometimes we forget about the simple things that can completely change someone’s mood, and make their day.”

The Revenge Body host, who also shared videos of herself and True dropping off bags of toys to the firefighters, revealed that she doesn’t usually talk about charity, but this year is different.

“I truly believe that acts of kindness can be done in private or in silence. To me, boasting about charity never feels like it’s coming from the right place,” she continued. “The only reason I’m posting this is because I’ve gotten so many messages and comments asking where to donate, or how you can help.”

The TV personality noted that whether it is financial or emotional, there are ways to help during these tough times.

“I wanted everyone to know there are more, and in some cases, bigger ways to contribute with just small acts of kindness. Even a wave from afar,” Kardashian explained. “True waved to a fireman today with so much happiness and pride, and watching him smile back told me everything I needed to know and more.”

She concluded: “If you are able to donate a toy or some warm clothes, please check your local areas. Fire stations, grocery stores, churches. There are tons of small businesses you can help, or even a stranger down the street. Happy Holidays from True and I ✨.”

Kardashian and True previously visited their local fire station in January 2019, alongside her niece Dream, to thank “our local heroes for all that they do for us.” The kids drew cards and brought cookies to the firefighters.