Khloe Kardashian Gets Mocked For Misusing Internet Slang, Discusses Her Feet

Her fun side. Khloé Kardashian‘s attempt to promote a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians took an unexpected turn.

Kardashian’s followers were in for a treat when she took to Twitter on Thursday, October 13, to poke fun at herself. “Who wants to moots me,” the Good American cofounder, 38, asked her followers, which prompted several people to clarify the term.

A social media user replied, “Moots is to follow back and actively engage with each other.” In response to the new information, Kardashian wrote, “See, actively engaging is just too much of a commitment, but I really like the word moots.”

While live-tweeting the new episode of her hit reality series, the California native continued to make jokes about online slang. After another fan called her “so old” for her tweets, Kardashian clapped back, “You spelled sexy wrong.”

The businesswoman was also not afraid to discuss her body — starting with her feet. Following several positive tweets about her toes, Kardashian joked about letting a follower post photos of them on OnlyFans, tweeting, “Do I get a percentage. I got great feet. Soft too around that …”

Kardashian’s playful tweets come after a new episode of The Kardashians showed the reality star supporting several family members. Viewers first saw Kardashian by her mother’s side as Kris Jenner prepared for hip replacement surgery.

“You also talk yourself into a really dark place. I see it all the time. How you talk to yourself is so f–king brutal,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Jenner, 66. “You have to stop with that mentality or you will always be in that place.”

Kardashian added: “I don’t want to think about my mom getting older. It is sad and I don’t know what I would do without her. I just want her to stay cold all the time so we prolong her life. … I am just going to put my mom on ice.”

Later in the episode, Khloé offered Kim Kardashian advice after her controversial Variety comments. “We are built for this. Mind over matter. All of it is just noise,” Khloé told the beauty mogul, 31. “All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe.”

Kim previously raised eyebrows for her advice for women in business. “Get your f–king ass up and work,” the Skims founder said during an interview with Variety in March. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.”

Khloé elaborated on the public response during a confessional, saying, “No matter what her answer would have been, people would crucify her regardless because they are like, ‘Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.’ But it is frustrating when the world doesn’t want to see you for who you are and want to make whatever you say a personal attack. It is the right message and the wrong messenger.”