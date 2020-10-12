Bye, haters! Khloé Kardashian poked fun at her ever-changing look while reminiscing on the early days of her career with close pal Simon Huck.

The Good American cofounder, 36, opened up about the evolution of her time in the spotlight during a candid interview with Huck, also 36, on his “Emergency Contact” podcast on Monday, October 12. “I was Nicole Richie‘s assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban‘s assistant and we met five faces ago,” Kardashian teased of her friendship with the marketing executive.

Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians began in 2007, the California native got her start behind the scenes with Richie, 39. Though she didn’t work for the Simple Life alum for “long,” Kardashian admitted that the opportunity came her way at just the right time.

“I went to school with her,” she said of Richie. “She was one of my best friends growing up and we were just really, really close and then when she started doing Simple Life — I think it was after Simple Life — she just needed some help and I just needed a job.”

Kardashian later got her own chance at reality TV stardom with her family’s successful E! series, which will be coming to an end in 2021. Kim Kardashian revealed in September that the series would not continue after season 20, a decision that Khloé said was “devastating” for everyone involved.

“It’s sad, but we’ve been doing this for 15 years,” she said on Monday. “We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap. … It’s hard because I’m not good with change, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break.”

Over the course of the last 19 seasons of KUWTK, the Revenge Body host has caught viewers’ attention with her constantly evolving look. Earlier this year, Khloé made headlines after fans flooded the comments of an Instagram post with questions about why she “looks so different” in her pictures.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, who shares 2-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson, has brushed off comments about her appearance in recent weeks, joking that she gets a “weekly face transplant.” Despite social media users’ theories about her transformation, an insider told Us earlier this month that it’s all natural.

“Her transformation is due to hard work in the gym,” the source explained. “She hasn’t done a major surgery, just small treatments like micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring. … She feels like the best version of herself.”