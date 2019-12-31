



It’s safe to say Khloé Kardashian went through a lot in 2019. The 35-year-old reality star reflected on her year ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“2019 is almost over and all I gotta say is what the hell was that,” a quote shared by Kardashian on Monday, December 30, via Instagram reads.

While the Good American cofounder didn’t get specific, she made headlines in February after her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. After the scandal broke, Kardashian and Thompson, who share 20-month-old daughter True, called it quits.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, however, is also ready to move forward.

“Dear self, you’re ready for 2020. It’s going to be your year,” a second quote shared by Kardashian reads. “You’re going to succeed in anything you set your mind to. Let’s do this.”

After encouraging “more fun,” “more adventures,” “less stress” and “more love” in 2020 in a third post, Kardashian shared a quote about loyalty.

“Our generation thinks it’s COOL NOT TO CARE,” the post reads. “It’s not. Effort is cool. Caring is cool. Staying loyal is cool. Try it out.”

According to a source, Kardashian still feels “burned” by the 28-year-old basketball player’s actions, but she’s “focused on being a great mom to True.”

“She’s trying to practice self-care and self-love, and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” the source explained.

Kardashian proved that she wanted to be on good terms with Thompson when she invited him to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party earlier this month. Weeks before their reunion, the Strong Looks Better Naked author confirmed she forgave both Thompson and Woods.

“Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart,” Kardashian wrote on December 5 via Instagram. “I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”