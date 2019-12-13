



Fresh start. Khloé Kardashian is getting ready for the new year by reflecting on 2019 and opening up about her “happiest and saddest” moments of the year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of quotes on her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 12, all of which focus on self-reflection. “You glow different when you’re not hating, hurting, bitter or messy,” one quote read.

“Damn this year held some of the happiest & saddest moments I’ve ever experienced,” a second passage read.

Kardashian, 35, then posted a quote about childhood seemingly directed at her daughter, True, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Don’t grow up too fast, too soon save some time for dreaming,” it read.

The Good American cofounder shifted back to sentiments about empowerment with the quote, “A woman who knows what it’s like to be broken, took her time to heal herself and succeeded at rebuilding her peace & happiness all by herself has every right to be picky about who she allows into her life.”

She finished off her Instagram posts with one passage that said: “2020 isn’t ready for all these vibes I’m about to shower the universe with.”

These social media quotes come one week after the reality star clapped back at KUWTK viewers who questioned her choice to accept a birthday present from her ex Thompson, 28.

The birthday exchange was featured in the December 1 episode of the E! show.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram Story on December 5. “Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart.”

She continued, “I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

Kardashian added that she has been “working on me” this past year and is focused on finding “peace and happiness” in the new year.

Hours after posting the Instagram Story, the Revenge Body host revealed that her message was meant for both Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

“The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’ That message is for Jordyn,” she explained on December 5. “It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!”

Us Weekly confirmed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on Kardashian numerous times before she had their daughter in April 2018. The pair split for good in February after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Woods, 22.